Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-FLX6 lets you mix between tracks in different genres

Every Pioneer DJ controller seems to have a slightly different USP, and in the case of the new DDJ-FLX6, it’s that you can use it to easily mix between songs in different genres without worrying about clashing keys and BPM issues.

This is thanks to the Merge FX feature, which lets you create a build and drop with a single knob. You can then start a completely different kind of track on the other deck without worrying about mixing it in.

The DDJ-FLX6 is a four-channel device that offers full-size jog wheels, with the Jog Cutter enabling anyone to add scratch sounds just by moving a wheel backwards and forwards - no scratching knowledge or crossfader movement required. You can also assign samples to the jog wheels so that you can scratch with them (the Jog Cutter is supported here, too).