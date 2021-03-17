Pioneer DJ announces an Android version of Rekordbox: now more DJs can prepare their sets on a phone

Pioneer DJ has brought its rekordbox music manager to Android, meaning that far more DJs can now prepare their sets on their phones. Previously, mobile compatibility was restricted to iOS.

Developed by AlphaTheta Corporation, the Android version of rekordbox promises to make it quick and easy for “DJs and music professionals” to prepare music for performance. You can use it to listen to new releases, pick tracks, hear how they sound mixed together and get them ready - by adding cue points, for example.

rekordbox for Android has been designed with one-handed operation in mind, and tracks can be synced to your main rekordbox library. If your phone and computer are connected to the same network then this can be done manually for free; if you want to be able to sync to multiple devices from any location, you’ll need to use Cloud Library Sync, which requires a rekordbox Creative plan subscription and a Dropbox account.

On the downside, the Android version of rekordbox doesn’t have all the features of its iOS counterpart - you can’t connect your device to a compatible CDJ/XDJ and play tracks from it, for example. It remains to be seen if this feature will arrive at a later date.