"I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate": PinkPantheress cancels 2024 shows to "focus on physical health and overall wellbeing"

PinkPantheress has cancelled all remaining tour dates in 2024, citing her "physical health and overall wellbeing" as the reason for her decision.

The artist was due to open for Olivia Rodrigo on several shows in the US leg of her Guts tour and support Coldplay in Australia and New Zealand, in addition to a number of festival dates that included Summer Sonic, FORM and Field Day.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing," PinkPantheress said in a statement posted to Instagram on August 1. "It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through."

"I would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows. I'm sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other's company once I return to health."

PinkPantheress has joined Rodrigo for several US tour dates in July, but her July 27 performance in Oklahoma City was cancelled for health reasons. She was scheduled to open another six shows on the tour in August, but Rodrigo hasn't yet announced if there will be a replacement support act for these performances.

In July, PinkPantheress sparked debate on social media by revealing that she doesn't listen to albums in an interview with Kids Take Over.

"I don't listen to albums, I just listen to songs," she said. "That's why when it came to my own album I was like, do people care about tracklisting? I couldn't believe it. "When I saw people review my album, some people were like, 'it's a great album but the tracklisting doesn't make sense'... just listen to the songs!"