It's the one many of us have been waiting for – Pink Floyd's Live At Pompeii is now being aired as part of the band's lockdown film festival aka Pink Floyd Fridays. You can watch it above.

The 1972 film saw the band and their touring rig play a set in the ancient ancient Italian Roman city's amphitheatre and it makes for a haunting, iconic spectacle.

The performance of Echoes was also featured in our recent 5 songs guitarists need to hear by David Gilmour.