Jon Batiste named Pianist Of The Year at the Pianote Awards, as Jordan Rudess, Yuja Wang and Cory Henry are also honoured

Jon Batiste has been named Pianist of the Year at the Pianote Awards, following a public vote earlier this year. Batiste also took home the prize for Original Composition of the Year for Butterfly, taken from his 2023 album, World Music Radio.

Other winners at the online ceremony, which was broadcast on YouTube, included Judie Kofie, who was named the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year, and Jordan Rudess, who triumphed in the Contemporary Pianist of the Year category. Cory Henry, meanwhile, was named Jazz Pianist of the Year.

Of course, many pianists these days choose to showcase their skills on social media. In reflection of this, there were dedicated Pianist of the Year awards for YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, and these were won by Lord Vinheteiro, Margarita Sipatova and Justin Lee Schultz respectively.

The Pop Pianist of the Year award, meanwhile, was won by Jemma Heigis, who’s recently been seen on tour with Karol G.

Finally, congratulations to Yuja Wang, Pianote’s Classical Pianist of the Year.

For more information on all the winners and nominees, check out the Pianote website.