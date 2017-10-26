Pharrell happy to clap along to the Roli beat

Roli has announced Pharrell Williams as its new chief creative officer and the producer is also supplying a brand new studiopack for Noise.

As you’d expect, the company is rather excited by the new partnership with Pharrell, as well as announcing the first studiopack for the Noise app.

The hope is that Pharrell will be very much part of the design process for the next generation of music creation devices from the London-based firm.

According to Roli: “The Seaboard and Blocks are just the beginning of our long-term mission to create digitally connected, beautifully designed instruments that open up music creation to everyone. Pharrell will be by our side as we enter the next stage.”

Visiting Roli’s offices in London, Pharrell said: “Music touches all of us, and for a long time I've been passionate about finding ways to share the power of music with more people.

"When I met Roland Lamb and Roli, I immediately felt we were working towards exactly the same goals, and so I'm super excited that we're kicking off this partnership.”