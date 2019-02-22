More

Peter Tork, bassist and singer with The Monkees, has died, aged 77

Brian Wilson and Micky Dolenz pay tribute

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Peter Tork, who sang and played bass and keyboards with iconic ‘60s pop band The Monkees, has died at the age of 77.

A statement on his official Facebook page reads: “It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world.”

A talented musician as a child, Tork became known on the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early ‘60s. Having auditioned unsucessfully himself, his friend Stephen Stills recommended Tork to the producers of The Monkees, the sitcom about a fictional pop band that would turn its four cast members into stars.

Unlike other members of the band, the talented Tork was allowed to play on the recordings of The Monkees’ first two albums. Although he was known as the group’s bassist, Tork was also an accomplished guitarist, and was responsible for the piano introduction on Daydream Believer, one of The Monkees' biggest hits.

As the news of Tork’s death was confirmed, Brian Wilson and Monkees drummer Micky Dolenz were among those who took to social media to pay tribute.