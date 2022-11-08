Peter Gabriel confirms i/o European tour and new album: “It’s been a while”

In the music technology world, the term i/o is frequently used to reference the inputs and outputs on an audio interface, but for reasons he’s currently keeping to himself, Peter Gabriel is taking it as the name of his forthcoming tour and album.

Whether the just-announced tour will be a 22-date love letter to Gabriel’s audio hardware remains to be seen - we guess it’s possible, but we’d say it’s unlikely - but what we can confirm is that these shows are the former Genesis man’s first in Europe for almost a decade (his last jaunt across the continent was during 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated 1986 album So).

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing both new material from forthcoming album i/o (full details on this will follow) and tracks from his back catalogue. We’re told to expect “hits, fan favourites and the unexpected,” as Gabriel is joined by regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” says Gabriel. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

The tour will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK to follow. It’ll conclude in Dublin, Ireland on 25 June 2023.

You can expect North American dates in the late summer/fall - more details to follow.

A full list of European tour dates is below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 at Live Nation (opens in new tab). Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting today.

i/o - The Tour - Europe 2023