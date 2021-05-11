Peavey‘s flagship electric guitar, the HP 2 Tremolo, is launched in the UK

Peavey has officially launched the HP 2 Tremolo in the UK and Ireland. The top-of-the-line electric guitar made its debut at NAMM 2017, having evolved out of the Wolfgang series that Peavey co-developed with the late, great Eddie Van Halen.

There are many similarities between the EVH Wolfgang models, most notably the slightly offset body shape, but quite a few differences, too, with the D-Tuna removed and in its place a regular Peavey/Floyd Rose licensed, double-locking tremolo.

Named after Peavey CEO Hartley Peavey, the HP 2 Tremolo has a basswood body with a highly figured flame maple cap, with cream binding. It has a 25.5" scale, 22 jumbo frets, and uses the same piece of birdseye maple for the neck and fingerboard, the former finished in oil, the latter landscaped into a very shreddable 15" radius.

Seated in the body are a pair of Peavey humbuckers that are double-wax potted to kill noise in high-gain and high-volume scenarios, with controls for volume, tone and a push-pull coil-tap that allows you to split both humbuckers into single-coils.

Peavey has gone all-in with the quality components, using Schaller locking tuners on the distinctive tilt-back headstock, and a Switchcraft output jack.

Priced £2560, the HP 2 Tremolo is available now in Black, Deep Ocean, Moon Burst, and Tiger Eye finishes. See Peavey for more details.