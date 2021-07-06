Peavey promises premium playability from its new budget-friendly Delta Woods acoustic guitar series

Peavey has launched a new beginner acoustic guitar series featuring a classic spruce/mahogany tonewood build and offering onboard electronics and solid wood tops for under 250 bucks.

The Delta Wood series arrives in three variations – the DW-1, DW-2, and DW-2 CE. Shipping with a gig-bag, the entry-level DW-1 has a laminated build of spruce on top and mahogany on the back and sides, while the DW-2 and DW-2 CE class things up with their solid spruce tops.

Not bad for the price, and they look pretty cool, too, with an eye-catching rosette and rosewood fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays. Under the hood Peavey has deployed a hand-carved bracing pattern that should help your chords ring out nicely.

(Image credit: Peavey)

The flagship model in the series, the DW-2 CE has a cutaway dreadnought body and as the E in its designation suggests, there is indeed a pickup and preamp system boasting a 3-band EQ, presence, and the all-important tuner.

Elsewhere, there are sealed tuners, compensated saddles to help keep your intonation tip-top, wooden truss rod covers and a satin natural finish.

The DW-1 is priced $169 (including gig-bag). The DW-2 is priced $199. And $249 will secure the services of the solid-spruce topped, electro acoustic cutaway model, the DW-2CE.

See Peavey for more details.