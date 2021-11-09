Peavey adds affordable classical nylon-string acoustics to its Delta Woods range

Peavey has added a quartet of classical nylon-string guitars to its entry-level Delta Woods series. Unveiled in July, the Delta Woods acoustics promise excellent playability from cheap acoustic guitars, and the CNS models continue in this spirit.

All feature laminated spruce tops, finished in natural gloss, and all have the same basic shape. But Peavey has offered some variations on the theme, applying the same classical stylings to a cutaway acoustic electric guitar, the CNS-CE, the three-quarter-sized CNS-3/4 model, and the non-cutaway CNS-1 and CNS-2 models.

These might be priced for beginners and students but they don’t lack for detail, with Peavey applying five-ply black-and-white purling for a tidy-looking build. While the CNS-1 and CNS-2 models are all but identical when viewed from the front, the CNS-1 comprises basswood on its back and sides, while the CNS-2 has laminated mahogany. Elsewhere in the series, the CNS-3/4 has a basswood build and the CNS-CE uses laminated mahogany on the back and sides.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peavey ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Peavey )

The full-scale CNS models have a 25.5” scale and measure 19” long and 4.5” deep, and a roomy 52mm nut to help you bring Malagueña to heel. Ideal for younger players, or as a travel guitar for throwing in the car and taking on road trips, the CNS-3/4 features a shorter 22.83” scale and a 48mm nut width.

The CNS Delta Woods models have walnut bridges with ABS synthetic nuts and saddles, okoume necks carved into an accessible C profile, and flat 19-fret composite fingerboards for a traditional feel.

Those looking for an affordable nylon-string to play at a recital might do well to check out the CNS-CE. Its cutaway body makes upper-fret access a possibility, while its onboard electronics mean you can run it through your acoustic guitar amplifier. It has a 3-band EQ, presence control, and the all important onboard guitar tuner.

The Classical Nylon-String Delta Woods acoustics are available now, with the CNS-CE priced $219, the CNS-1 and CNS-2 priced $199, and the CNS-3/4 price TBC but most likely for a little less than its siblings.

For more details, head over to Peavey Electronics.