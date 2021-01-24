PDP launches limited edition Twisted Ivory & Walnut wood hoop kit

GEAR 2021: PDP has announced a limited edition run of Twisted Ivory & walnut kits for 2021.The eye-catching kit from DW's sister brand is built from all-European maple shells, and comes in a Twisted Ivory satin finish. But it doesn’t stop there, as the whole lot is topped-off with natural walnut hoops and claw tension hooks on both sides of every drum.

The limited edition kits will be available as a shell pack (12”X9” tom, 16”x16” floor tom, 22”x16” bass drum), however an optional, matching 14”x6.5” snare is also available in the same finish/hoop configuration.

Other features of the snare include 8-lug tuning, claw hooks and MAG throwoff, and according to PDP it's equally at home as a "low-tuned backbeat workhorse, or high as an EFX snare".

The PDP Twisted Ivory & walnut kits will be produced for 2021 only, with pricing and availability still TBC (although we're expecting these to fall between the Concept Maple and Concept Classic ranges in terms of price). As PDP tells us, “After that, it’s gone!”

For more information on the PDP Twisted Ivory & Walnut kit, visit PDP's website.