Jeff Beck and Ozzy Osbourne unite for Patient Number 9

We already know Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album features a wishlist of guitar heroes with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi. That's now extended with other confirmed guests including Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica’s RobTrujillo, Duff McKagan and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Now we can hear the first fruits of it with the Beck-guesting title track of the album, Patient Number 9.

The former Yardbirds guitarist and current Strat maestro lends his expressive soloing prowess in the last third of the song and it elevates an already strong return from the Ozzman. We can't wait to hear the rest of the album.

And what a time to be alive for Jeff Beck fans, with music from his forthcoming collaborative album with Johnny Depp recently surfacing too.

Patient Number 9 will be released on 9 September. Preorder here (opens in new tab).