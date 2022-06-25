Jeff Beck and Ozzy Osbourne unite for Patient Number 9

By published

It's the title track of Ozzy's album that will also features Eric Clapton, Tonny Iommi, Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, Mike McCready and Zakk Wylde

We already know Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album features a wishlist of guitar heroes with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi. That's now extended with other confirmed guests including Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica’s RobTrujillo, Duff McKagan and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Now we can hear the first fruits of it with the Beck-guesting title track of the album, Patient Number 9.

The former Yardbirds guitarist and current Strat maestro lends his expressive soloing prowess in the last third of the song and it elevates an already strong return from the Ozzman. We can't wait to hear the rest of the album.

And what a time to be alive for Jeff Beck fans, with music from his forthcoming collaborative album with Johnny Depp recently surfacing too. 

Patient Number 9 will be released on 9 September. Preorder here (opens in new tab).  

5 songs guitarists need to hear by… Jeff Beck

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 