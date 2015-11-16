Robert Trujillo talks Jaco Pastorius, film-making and fingers

You know him as the bassist in Metallica, but meet the other side of Robert Trujillo, as we talk technique, and his passion project Jaco Pastorius documentary.

"Battery? You can play that fast with your fingers?” questioned Lars Ulrich at the start of Robert Trujillo’s 2003 Metallica audition. The answer? A resounding ‘Yeah!’

My dad was a flamenco guitar player as a hobby, and I remember when I was young watching him play

You see, the crab-walking, fingerstyle bass powerhouse’s style is underpinned by a love for not just the instrument and its tradition, but a love of great music - whatever its form. It’s a trait that has seen him pick, slap and pop his way through Suicidal Tendencies, Infectious Grooves, Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society and, since 2003, Metallica.

Trujillo’s love of music is inspired by his bass hero, Jaco Pastorius - and Robert has spent the last five years making a documentary film about his fascinating life.

The final product, Jaco, has been screened to critical acclaim at festivals around the world, and is nearing a wider release - so what better time to catch up with Robert, and talk blistering bass technique, and why everyone should have a little punk jazz in their outlook.

You play with your fingers, which is less common in metal. What made you decide to take this approach?

“My dad was a flamenco guitar player as a hobby, and I remember when I was young watching him play and hearing that instrument and that style. Now, obviously flamenco is centered around finger technique, and I didn’t even really know that a pick existed back then, because I just saw him play with his fingers.

“A few years after I started noticing players actually using a pick, but I still played with my fingers. I’m not against playing with a pick at all, I had a band called Infectious Grooves many years ago, and that had a fair amount of pick playing; a lot of fingers, a lot of slapping, but also pick.

“I think it kind of blew people away a little bit because they didn’t know that there was pick playing involved, because it was centered around funk.”

