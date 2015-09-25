Robert Trujillo: here's where to start with Jaco Pastorius
Introduction
As well as providing the low-end for the biggest metal band in the world, Robert Trujillo is readying the release of Jaco, a documentary on renowned jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius, slated for release on 27 November.
But Jaco wasn’t just a pioneer of bass; he wrote some great music, too. Here are Robert’s suggestions for getting started…
For the full interview with Robert Trujillo, check out Total Guitar issue 273's free 32-page bass supplement, on sale now. Click here to buy the new issue.
Don't miss
Come On, Come Over
“It’s a classic R&B song featuring [legendary soul duo] Sam & Dave on vocals. That’s a great one because anybody who listens to that song can relate to it.
"It’s a rare moment where there’s actually vocals on a Jaco Pastorius composition. I highly recommend listening to Come On, Come Over.”
Portrait Of Tracy
“I think Portrait Of Tracy is an incredible composition. It’s very dynamic, and it’s also groundbreaking for a composition to be so beautiful but yet so clever and involved with the technique.
"It’s one of those songs where you’re going, ‘What is this? Is it a keyboard, like a Fender Rhodes that’s treated in some special way?’ It’s amazing.”
Kuru/Speak Like A Child
“If you want to really broaden the spectrum and get into something that’s really driving and moving, you can get into a song like Kuru/Speak Like A Child.
"It’s got a world music quality in it, but also super-funky and then all of a sudden makes a journey into jazz in a very special way. It’s a wonderful collaboration with Herbie Hancock.”
Weather Report - Birdland
“Birdland is a classic in itself. It was actually a Top 40 hit I guess you could say, back in the day. If a person is feeling very progressive and their ears are a bit more flexible, I love Mr Gone and Punk Jazz. As compositions, for me, they’re two of my favourites. But some people aren’t always ready for it!”