Overloud OTD-2 plugin brings six bucket-brigade delay units to your DAW

Overloud has announced the arrival of the OTD-2 Tapped Delay, a plugin that promises to faithfully recreate the original A/DA STD-1, which has also been emulated by Brainworx in the UAD format , and adds extra functionality.

In a nutshell, the OTD-2 emulates six bucket-brigade delay units, which can be independently panned to the left or right channel.

It also features a dual LFO circuit that modulates the delayed signal to create three-dimensional layering effects and a regeneration circuit adds sonic character by allowing flanging and creative resonances effects.

For the sound-widening effect, the delay taps can be set to a non-harmonic configuration, which can also recreate reverb-like tones. With more evenly spaced taps, rhythmic patterns can be created.

The signal flow is rounded off with an internal compander circuit, which can add a unique dynamic to the repetitions.

The plugin is available for Mac and Windows (VSY, AU, AAX) at an introductory price of €79 (normally €129). More details can be found on the Overloud website .

Overloud OTD-2 highlights