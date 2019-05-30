Overloud OTD-2 plugin brings six bucket-brigade delay units to your DAW

Overloud has announced the arrival of the OTD-2 Tapped Delay, a plugin that promises to faithfully recreate the original A/DA STD-1, which has also been emulated by Brainworx in the UAD format, and adds extra functionality.
In a nutshell, the OTD-2 emulates six bucket-brigade delay units, which can be independently panned to the left or right channel.
It also features a dual LFO circuit that modulates the delayed signal to create three-dimensional layering effects and a regeneration circuit adds sonic character by allowing flanging and creative resonances effects.
For the sound-widening effect, the delay taps can be set to a non-harmonic configuration, which can also recreate reverb-like tones. With more evenly spaced taps, rhythmic patterns can be created.
The signal flow is rounded off with an internal compander circuit, which can add a unique dynamic to the repetitions.
The plugin is available for Mac and Windows (VSY, AU, AAX) at an introductory price of €79 (normally €129). More details can be found on the Overloud website.
Overloud OTD-2 highlights
- Faithful recreation of the original sound-widening tone
- 6-tap delay on each channel with independent panning control
- Stereo operating mode with separate controls for the left and right
- Dual-mono, Stereo and Reverb modes create wider soundscapes
- Extended delay time, with BPM sync option
- User adjustable bucket-brigade tone colouration
- Dual LFO circuit with an adjustable sweep rate
- Multilevel undo-redo
- A/B Comparison
- Lots of presets designed in real mixing sessions
- Scribble Strips: take notes anywhere on the plugin panel