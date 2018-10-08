Orange celebrates 50th anniversary with White Crush 20

Orange has announced the White Crush 20, a limited-edition finish available for a limited time only to celebrate the British amp co’s 50th anniversary.

As well as the white basket weave vinyl, the amp bears a commemorative Orange Amplification 50th Anniversary plate.

Aside from the new finish, the Crush is as per its traditional orange version, with a clever two-channel solid-state design - it “fools you into thinking you're hearing a much bigger valve amp, rather than a compact solid-state combo,” we said when we reviewed the Crush 35RT back in 2015.

Thankfully, the price tag remains low on this white version, too, clocking in at £119.

The White Crush 20 is available now - pay Orange Amplification a visit for more info.