“I found his music about a year ago and I instantly became obsessed”: Olivia Rodrigo invites Noah Kahan on stage during her Guts tour to perform Stick Season

Given that she’s covered his biggest hit, Stick Season, and he responded in kind by performing his own version of Lacy, a song from her second album, Guts, it almost felt inevitable that Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan would be seen on stage together at some point.

That point, it turns out, was last week during the Madison Square Garden stop on Rodrigo’s Guts tour, when she invited Kahan out to duet on Stick Season.

An official video of the event has now been uploaded to Rodrigo’s YouTube channel, and begins with her showering Kahan with praise.

“I found his music about a year ago and I instantly became obsessed,” says the young singer-songwriter. “He’s an incredible songwriter, an incredible singer; I went to one of his concerts last year and he’s an incredible performer and just a really awesome guy.”

To the delight of the audience, the two stars then proceeded to perform an acoustic duet of Kahan’s breakout hit, which originally blew up on TikTok and went on to become a fixture in global streaming charts.

A special 7-inch single featuring the two artists’ covers - both of which were recorded in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge - is set to be released on Record Store Day, 20 April.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)