“I didn’t think people would mind that I didn’t play it, but it became a problem. I got myself into a pickle”: Clairo says it was Charli XCX who convinced her to perform one of her most popular songs again
“We played a few shows, and she told me she watched my set the day before. But she was like, ‘Where’s ‘Sofia?’”
Taken from Immunity, her 2019 debut album, Sofia remains one of singer-songwriter Clairo’s most popular songs. So, when she decided to retire it from her live repertoire in 2022, some of her fans weren’t happy.
In a new interview with Seventeen, Clairo has now opened up on the reaction to Sofia’s omission from her sets and what it took for her to bring it back.
“I didn’t think people would mind that I didn’t play it, but it became a problem,” she begins. “I got myself into a pickle.”
The star goes on to say that it was a fellow musician and friend who convinced her to bring Sofia back: Charli XCX.
“We were doing this festival in Australia and New Zealand called Laneway, and Charli was headlining,” says Clairo. “We played a few shows, and she told me she watched my set the day before. But she was like, ‘Where’s ‘Sofia?’ and I said, ‘I don’t play it. Don’t you have any songs where you’re just like, Man, we’ve done it a lot?’”
This clearly wasn’t enough to deter Charli, and a plan was hatched: “We came up with the idea to play it together,” says Clairo. “I was like, ‘Well, if anyone can make me sing it again, I think it would be you, Miss Charli.’ So we planned on it and had no sound check. We sort of winged it and it was awesome.”
A post shared by Clairo Brasil (@clairobrasil)
A photo posted by on
The performance came at the Melbourne leg of Laneway earlier this year, and the crowd went appropriately mad for it. And, happily, it looks like the song could be back for good.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
“Especially with Sofia recently, I feel like I’ve squashed all the beef I have with some of my past songs because people have their own connection to them,” says Clairo. “So what’s the point of not acknowledging them?”
Clairo’s next tour dates are at Coachella over the next two weekends. Whether Sofia will be joining her remains to be seen.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It pretty much half killed us. Whether the band would continue was very much in the balance”: The Radiohead album that almost broke up the band, turned the music industry on its head - and became their best record
"I've analyzed hundreds of players over the years. They're all a part of what I do": Clem Burke's 10 essential drum albums