“It taught me a lot about discipline and how sometimes even when you're not, like, ‘I'm just dying to sit at the piano,’ it's just important to hone in on your craft”: Olivia Rodrigo reflects on the writing of Guts, her hugely successful second album

It’s getting on for a year since Olivia Rodrigo released Guts, her second album, which would go on to become one of the best-reviewed and successful records of 2023.

Now, as she enters the home straight of her world tour of the same name, the star has been reflecting on the aspects of the Guts album she takes most pride in.

“I worked really hard on this album and it wasn't always easy, so I'm really happy that I persevered and ended up making something that I'm really proud of,” Rodrigo told Complex. “It taught me a lot about discipline and creativity and how sometimes even when you're not, like, ‘I'm just dying to sit at the piano,’ sometimes it's just [important to] hone in on your craft. Just sit there and hash things out.

“So I'm really proud of that, and I think I've really sharpened some of my songwriting skills in making that album. I'm proud of that.”

Rodrigo’s songwriting has drawn praise from many of her peers. Discussing the star, Annie Clark (St Vincent), told The New York Times: “I’ve never met anyone so young and so effortlessly self-possessed,” adding that she “knows who she is and what she wants - and doesn’t seem to be in any way afraid of voicing that. And just a really lovely girl too. I’ve never heard her say a bad word about anyone.”

Clark was a co-writer on Obsessed, one of Guts’ bonus tracks, and Rodrigo has been using a custom purple Music Man St Vincent Goldie signature model to play the song on tour.

Jack White, meanwhile, offered Rodrigo just one piece of songwriting advice: “He wrote me this letter the first time I met him that said, ‘Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio,’” she told The New York Times.

As she admits, though, this is easier said than done: “I mean, writing songs that you would like to hear on the radio is in fact very hard.”

Asked by Complex to name her 'song of the summer', Rodrigo picked the remix of Charli XCX's Guess, which features Billie Eilish. "So good," she says. "It's been on repeat."