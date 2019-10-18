Oberom is a free VST/AU plugin for classic ‘80s analogue polysynth sounds

Samplescience’s Oberom is a curious synth plugin in that it’s actually a sampled version of a previous one - Land of Cockaigne’s Oberon.

Designed to emulate the sound of classic analogue polysynths, it comes with recreations of the 16 presets from the plugin that inspired it, and offers an amplitude ADSR, reverb, multimode LFO and multimode filter. It’s said to be suitable for creating synthwave, synth-pop, vaporwave and other ‘80s-style sounds.