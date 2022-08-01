OB-X vs OB-X8: Oberheim runs a head-to-head preset comparison test and advises you to “listen and judge for yourself”

Find out how well Oberheim’s new synth recreates those classic ‘80s sounds

While Oberheim is keen to point out that the new OB-X8 is more than a repackaging of its greatest hits, the fact that it contains all the presets from the OB-X, OB-Xa and OB-8 means that comparisons with the company’s classic ‘80s synths are inevitable.

Rather than dodging scrutiny over how close the sound of the OB-X8 gets to that of the original OBs, though, the company is fully embracing the lineage. In fact, it’s just released a video that directly compares all 32 presets from an Oberheim OB-X with the recreated versions in an OB-X8.

To make the comparison as fair as possible, these were all recorded direct in mono and without EQ or effects.

The demonstration was carried out by Marcus Ryle, co-designer of the OB-X8 and an Oberheim engineer from 1980 to 1985. 

So, does the OB-X8 have the same magic as the OB-X? We’d advise you to take Oberheim’s advice and “listen and judge for yourself”.

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
