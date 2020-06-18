Novation’s Launchkey MK3 MIDI keyboards promise “deeper Ableton Live integration than ever before”

Having introduced the third-generation of the Launchkey Mini MIDI keyboard in 2019, Novation has now dropped the Launchkey MkIII range. There are four versions - these come with 25, 37 49 and 61 full-size keys respectively - each of which is laser-targeted at users of Ableton Live.

Novation says that it worked closely with Ableton to ensure the new Launchkey “provides deeper and more immediate access to Ableton Live’s controls than any other controller in its class”. You can activate Live’s Capture MIDI function with a dedicated button, for example, and there are track arm, quantise, click and loop controls. Drum Mode, meanwhile, puts you in control of your Drum Racks.

Other creative features include the Scale and Chord modes. The former transposes the keyboard to lock to your chosen scale, while the three Chord mode options enable you to trigger chords with one finger. There’s also an arpeggiator.

All Launchkey MK3 models come with a standard 5-pin MIDI output, making it easy to use them with any MIDI-compatible device. In fact, the keyboard can work completely standalone, with no computer required.

Although it’s specifically designed for use with Ableton Live 10, the new Launchkey also offers full integration with Logic Pro X and Reason and will work with other DAWs - Studio One, Cubase and Pro Tools, for example - via HUI.