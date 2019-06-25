Not your regular distortion plugin, Instinct is a “living organism of drive, dynamics and tone”

Inertia Sound Systems’ Instinct plugin has elements of distortion, dynamics processing tone shaping, but promises to be rather more than that. It’s described as a “living organism” that can add subtle analogue-style warmth or really go to work on your audio and process it to within an inch of its life.

Instinct features transistor and tube models and virtual analogue resonant filters, with modulation coming via the Sculpt transient shaper. You can morph across circuit models and circuit model parameters, and there’s a transparent boost filter, too.

Find out more on the Intertia Sound Systems website. Instinct has a regular price of €60 but is currently available for €30. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.