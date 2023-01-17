Noel Gallagher returns to majestic form with orchestral strummer Easy Now and confirms new album Council Skies

Noel Gallagher has returned with a vintage slice of his songwriting on new High Flying Birds single Easy Now, ahead of new album Council Skies, released on 2 June.

Built around the former Oasis man's acoustic chords, Easy Now builds to an orchestral crescendo. It's Noel back in his rightful place as the peoples' troubadour and may reassure those fans who may not have been convinced by previous album Holy Mountain's 'cosmic pop' departures.

"It’s going back to the beginning," says Noel of the album. "Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.

“Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be," he adds. "I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The video for Easy Now features House Of The Dragon actress Milly Alcock and the song follows Council Skies' lead-off single Pretty Boy, released last year.

Two more of the songs from the album have already surfaced in some form though – Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone was released as a demo [in Part 1 form at least] at the beginning of 2022.

The album's driving, upbeat bonus track, We're Gonna Get There In The End, was released a year before that in demo form too, arriving in the midst of the pandemic.

There will also be a double deluxe version of the album featuring new tracks Don't Stop and Mind Games, alongside remixes, instrumentals and live sessions.

Council Skies was recorded at Noel’s Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, with the album’s strings recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

The album was produced by Noel with long-time collaborator and guitar extraordinaire Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey. The album also features performances from Johnny Marr on three tracks, including Pretty Boy.

The album takes its title from a book by northern illustrator and Noel's friend, artist Pete McKee and its cover was shot by Manchester photographer Kevin Cummins and featured the High Flying Birds musical equipment set up on the original centre spot of what was Main Road Football Stadium.

(Image credit: Kevin Cummins)

The theme of Noel coming home and reflecting on his past with this album's themes are echoed elsewhere in the album art with shots of key locations from Noel's youth, culminating in an image of Manchester's Piccadilly train station to mark the moment the songwriter left his home city to live in London.

Council Skies standard version tracklist:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight

Pretty Boy

Dead To The World

Open The Door, See What You Find

Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone

Easy Now

Council Skies

There She Blows!

Love Is A Rich Man

Think Of A Number

Bonus Track – We’re Gonna Get There In The End