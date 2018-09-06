NI's new A-Series is a more affordable range of Komplete Kontrol MIDI keyboards

NI’s line of ‘smart’ MIDI keyboards is getting significantly expanded.

The existing S-Series gets a new addition, the S88, which takes all of last year’s version 2 updates - including quality screens and touch-sensitive controllers - and places them in a full-sized 88-keyboard with fully weighted, hammer-action Fatar keybed. It'll retail for $999/£799/€999 when it's released on 27 September.

NI will also release a whole new entry-level range of keyboards, the A Series, on 23 October. Coming in 25-, 49- and 61-key varieties, these new controllers have semi-weighted keybeds and simplified NKS-friendly controls similar to those on the Maschine Mikro. These start at $149/£119/€149 for the A25, up to $199/£159/€199 for the A49 and $249/£199€249 for the A61. All three come with the Maschine Essentials software bundle, including the Monark and Reaktor Prism synths. The A-Series arrives 23 October.

Find out more about all the new products on the Native Instruments website.

