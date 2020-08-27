Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini is selling his ultra-rare Buchla 406 synth: “If you know what this is and you’re interested, DM me!”

Having previously flogged off a load of stuff in a Reverb sale , Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini is now getting rid of another prized studio possession: His Buchla 406 synth.

This is a hard-to-find evolution of the Buchla 400, an instrument that was released in 1982. Although this took inspiration from Buchla’s previous ‘West coast’ modular instruments , it was a less confusing machine that featured digital oscillators and analogue filters, and was programmed and sequenced by hooking it up to a computer monitor.

You could argue that the instrument was ahead of its time, giving us a taste of how electronic music would be made in the future.

Cortini’s 406 model is a hard-to-find evolution of the 400 that features a weighted keyboard for greater playability (the 400 had a potentially frustrating pressure-sensitive touchplate keyboard). This being the case, we’d expect it to sell for a significant sum, though we’re sure that there’ll be a synth collector out there who’s willing to pay.