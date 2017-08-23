Alessandro Cortini is selling off his EMS Synthi AKS and much more

Alessandro Cortini is selling off all his unused studio gear on Reverb, but you better hurry, it’s all going fast.

The Nine Inch Nails man, and all-round synth nut, is letting go of his EMS Synthi AKS suitcase synth for a cool $16,000/£12,921.84, plus $200 shipping, or £282.67 for the UK synth enthusiasts among us.

Items that have already sold include an EDP Wasp, Sequential Circuits Pro One and a special one-off stereo version of the Swarmatron.

However, if you’re in the market for an Elektron Analog Rytm, or Dreadbox Erebus, among other things, then you are in luck.

No stranger to a high turnover of gear in his studio, Cortini is not known for hoarding; "Usually, if I buy something and I don’t use it for six months, it goes.”

The shop has only been open for a few days and much like the Billy Corgan store , items are selling fast. Here’s hoping he’ll be posting more up there soon.