Billy Corgan is selling a load of his old guitar gear and you could buy it

Smashing Pumpkins tonehound Billy Corgan is set to put a load of his gear up for sale on Reverb, and my oh my, is there some exciting stuff in there.

Highlights include his #2 Strat, as used on Siamese Dream, plus preamps and amps from the early ’90s, prototype signature models, and a load of gear from Zeitgeist, solo and Zwan to boot.

Before you ask, Billy isn’t flogging any of his Big Muffs - or any pedals whatsoever for that matter - but there’s an almighty assortment of guitars, acoustics and basses, and even a pre-Jimmy Chamberlain drum machine.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at MR’s curated highlights, and visit Reverb right now for a chance to purchase one of over 150 listings.