Nile Rodgers demos the Fender Acoustasonic Strat with new song

Nile Rodgers loves the Strat, his 'Hitmaker' is one of the most famed examples of the instrument but he's been branching out with the design for this new video with Fender; demonstrating the possibilities of last year's Fender American Acoustasonic Strat.
Strat legends
The video, made in partnership with Wieden + Kennedy, sees multiple Niles jamming on Acoustasonic Strats as the funkmaster shows the versatility of Fender's acoustic / electric hybrid guitar with a whole new instrumental called Inside The Box.
