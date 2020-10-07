Nile Rodgers demos the Fender Acoustasonic Strat with new song

Nile Rodgers loves the Strat, his 'Hitmaker' is one of the most famed examples of the instrument but he's been branching out with the design for this new video with Fender; demonstrating the possibilities of last year's Fender American Acoustasonic Strat.

(Image credit: Fender)

Strat legends (Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future) 11 great Fender golden age Tele and Strat guitar tones

The video, made in partnership with Wieden + Kennedy, sees multiple Niles jamming on Acoustasonic Strats as the funkmaster shows the versatility of Fender's acoustic / electric hybrid guitar with a whole new instrumental called Inside The Box.

For more info on the Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster check out our review.