Nile Rodgers on the Hitmaker, Daft Punk and Hendrix

The name says it all – the Hitmaker. The moniker given to Nile Rodgers’ 1959 (or is it 1960? More on that later) Strat perfectly encapsulates the funk legend's knack for pumping out radio-friendly riffs.

Unless you’ve been trapped under a rock all summer (and even then…) you'll have heard the Hitmaker’s latest work, as Nile and his trusty Strat supplied the hook for Daft Punk’s uber smash Get Lucky. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find that the guitar can be heard on records from the likes of Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross and, of course, Chic. Not a bad little CV, right?

So, when we spoke to the funk master we wanted to know the secrets and stories behind the billion dollar guitar...

The Chic Organisation: Up All Night is out now - for more information, visit the official Nile Rodgers website.