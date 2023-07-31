Extreme metal drummer Nick Barker's kidneys are in "full failure", a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help

Nick Barker, the metal drummer whose CV is a who’s who of extreme metal sub-genres is currently battling kidney failure, and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up by his friends to help pay for his medical bills and living expenses while he undergoes dialysis.

The campaign has been set up by Brandi Campanile and Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.), and according to the statement accompanying the campaign, Barker, 50 - who currently plays for LA-based metallers, Brujeria, UK hardcore band Borstal and Swedish black metal band, Shining - was hospitalised multiple times throughout 2022.

Barker took to Instagram in July 2022, posting a photo of himself in hospital and citing kidney stones as the reason for his hospitalisation.

The statement continues, revealing that Barker’s kidneys are now shutting down. “Unfortunately, it has all taken its toll and the kidneys are in full failure. With all things, he has been going through this the best he can, on his own.

“After giving so much of himself to his music, to us, his friends and fans….. He now needs us as he cannot currently work due to the dialysis schedule and focusing on his health.”

At the time of writing, the campaign target has been set at £100,000, and is currently just past the halfway point.

Nick Barker first made his impression on extreme metal drumming as a member of Cradle of Filth, playing on the band’s first four albums. Following his departure from the band in 1999 he went on to join Dimmu Borgir until 2004.

Since leaving Dimmu Borgir, Barker has become one of the most prolific drummers in metal, playing live and in the studio with the likes of Gorgroth, Testament, Divine Heresy and Exodus.

To donate to the GoFundMe in aid of Nick Barker, click here.