Traktor Pro 3.5 integrates Beatport and Beatsource LINK and adds support for Pioneer DJ’s CDJ-3000s

It’s update time for Native Instruments’ Traktor Pro, with version 3.5 integrating Beatport and Beatsource LINK into the venerable DJ software and adding support for Pioneer DJ’s CDJ-3000s.

Users can now explore the complete Beatport and Beatsource catalogues and find their favourite artists, labels or curated playlists. Search results can be sorted by release date or genre, and you can play back full-length streams from either catalogue.

You can add cue points, loops or comments to any track, and apply all Traktor FX to them. Currently-playing tracks are cached - a nice safety net if you’re working with an unstable internet connection - and subscribers to the LINK Pro and Pro+ plans will soon be able to access an Offline Locker of up to 100 tracks.

Elsewhere, owners of Pioneer DJ’s CDJ-3000s will be pleased to learn that Traktor is now compatible with said controller. All of your Traktor Pro tracks will be accessible from the hardware via the CDJ’s browsing features, and most of the software’s features can be controlled, too.

In addition, Traktor’s waveforms can be viewed on the CDJ-3000’s display, cover artwork can be viewed on the central jog display, and there are dedicated display buttons that link to the Key Shift features in Traktor, making harmonic mixing more intuitive.