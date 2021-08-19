More

Native Instruments adds a Picked Nylon option to its Session Guitarist range

Kontakt instrument captures a one-of-kind acoustic

Native Instruments has added to its roster of Session Guitarist products with Picked Nylon, a new Kontakt instrument that promises to deliver the sound of a nylon-stringed acoustic guitar.

Created in collaboration with Drumasonic, Session Guitarist - Picked Nylon is said to be ideally suited to a wide range of genres, from electronica and pop to  flamenco, bossa nova, jazz and classical. It’s sampled from a one-of-a-kind guitar created by luthier Lisa Weinzierl.

This unique instrument was captured using a collection of desirable preamps and mics, and in a carefully controlled studio environment. The result is plenty of tonal versatility, while the sound library includes strummed chords, picked arpeggios and riffs, all performed by a top-notch session player.

If you want to go the DIY route, you can record your own parts using a MIDI controller, adding the likes of slides, fret noise and harmonics for extra authenticity. There are also effects - delay, chorus, flanger, phaser, EQ, compressor and reverb.

Session Guitarist - Picked Nylon runs in both Kontakt 6.6 and the free Kontakt Player. Find out more on the Native Instruments website, where it can be purchased for $99/£89/€99.

