NI Komplete 14 announced: Kontakt 7, iZotope Ozone 10 and Plugin Alliance products join music software mega-bundle

There was a time when an upgrade to the latest version of Komplete, Native Instruments’ all-encompassing music software bundle, felt like a no-brainer for a lot of producers, but with more companies now offering their own cost-effective collections, and subscription services also vying for our attention (not least NI’s own Komplete Now), the just-announced Komplete 14 faces some stiff competition.

This time, NI is pinning its hopes on Kontakt 7, a new version of the venerable software sampler, and the inclusion of products from some of its Soundwide partners - iZotope and Plugin Alliance.

The Standard version of the new Ozone 10 mastering suite, for example, is included in the Standard, Ultimate and Collector’s Edition versions of Komplete 14, with just the entry-level Select bundle missing out.

Kontakt 7 is arguably the biggest headliner, though; this won’t actually be released until October but, again, will be included in all versions of Komplete 14 other than Select. New features will include a new HiDPI browsing experience, an overhauled factory library, new creative effects, and under-the-hood audio improvements.

Komplete 14 will also include plenty of new and recently released NI expansions and instruments, including the vocal ensemble stylings of Choir: Omnia, the organic, evolving instruments of Lores, and Piano Colors, which uses extensive modulation features to place the sound of the grand piano in a different context.

You also get the granular and cinematic Ashlight, the dramatic Action Strings 2, the organic sample and sequencing power of Sequis and new Session Guitarist and Bassist instruments. NI’s Play Series titles and Playbox are here, too.

All four versions of Komplete 14 can be pre-ordered now, with prices as follows: Select, $199/£179; Standard, $599/£539; Ultimate, $1,199/£1,079; Collector’s Edition, $1,799/£1,619. Upgrade prices for existing users are also being offered.