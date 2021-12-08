Native Instruments launches Komplete Now, a $10-a-month synth/effect subscription service with a 3-month free trial

It’s been rumoured for a while, and now Native Instruments has joined the growing number of music software companies that offer a subscription service with the launch of Komplete Now.

Rather than replacing NI’s existing Komplete bundles, which are still available to buy as single purchases, this offers a smaller, curated selection of instruments and effects for $10/£9 a month. You can save 17% if you sign up for a full year, and you can start by taking a no-obligation three-month free trial (your subscription can be cancelled at any time).

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

At launch, Komplete Now subscribers will get Massive X , NI’s flagship soft synth, a ‘bespoke’ edition of Battery 4 (this comes with 50 drum kits) and further instruments in the shape of Cloud Supply, Hybrid Keys, Lo-Fi Glow and Retro Machines MK2.

The Replika and RAUM effects are also included, though both of these have previously been offered for free, so you may already have them in your production arsenal.

Customers can also expect regular updates to Komplete Now; NI says that another instrument called Melted Vibes is on the way, as are more presets, sound packs and effects.