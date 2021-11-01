Is E-MU founder Dave Rossum about to launch a new version of the classic SP-1200 sampler?

Speculation is rife that E-MU co-founder Dave Rossum could be about to launch a new version of the classic SP-1200 sampler .

Introduced in 1987, the SP-1200 is famed for its gritty sound, and became a firm favourite among hip-hop producers in particular. Rossum has previously sold refurbished versions of the original , but a post on social media has fans wondering if now could be the moment that the SP-1200 gets a proper re-release, or an ‘official’ successor.

The post features the words “Serious Repercussions,” followed by a row of emojis that seems to represent eight faders (the same number as you’ll find on the original SP-1200). We’re told to expect more details on Wednesday 3 November, when pre-orders for whatever the product is will begin.

To add further fuel to the fire, an image of what appears to be a Rossum-branded SP-1200 has appeared on Matrixsynth .

Isla Instruments has previously taken inspiration from the SP-1200 for its SP 2400 sampler , but a Dave Rossum-produced version would be sure to attract an even greater level of interest.

We’ll find out if it’s happening - and, if not, what is happening - in a couple of days.