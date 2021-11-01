More

Is E-MU founder Dave Rossum about to launch a new version of the classic SP-1200 sampler?

By ( , , )

E-MU SP1200
(Image credit: Future)

Speculation is rife that E-MU co-founder Dave Rossum could be about to launch a new version of the classic SP-1200 sampler.

Introduced in 1987, the SP-1200 is famed for its gritty sound, and became a firm favourite among hip-hop producers in particular. Rossum has previously sold refurbished versions of the original, but a post on social media has fans wondering if now could be the moment that the SP-1200 gets a proper re-release, or an ‘official’ successor.

The post features the words “Serious Repercussions,” followed by a row of emojis that seems to represent eight faders (the same number as you’ll find on the original SP-1200). We’re told to expect more details on Wednesday 3 November, when pre-orders for whatever the product is will begin.

To add further fuel to the fire, an image of what appears to be a Rossum-branded SP-1200 has appeared on Matrixsynth.

Isla Instruments has previously taken inspiration from the SP-1200 for its SP 2400 sampler, but a Dave Rossum-produced version would be sure to attract an even greater level of interest.

We’ll find out if it’s happening - and, if not, what is happening - in a couple of days.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info