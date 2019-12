Uphoria is a new ROMpler plugin designed for hip-hop and trap producers. This contains more than 200 presets that have been created by “expert producers and sound designers”.

The plugin is designed to be easy to use and comes with an array of effects and modulators that enable you to tweak your sounds further. Developer AngelicVibes says that it plans to release expansion packs and updates in the future.

Uphoria is available now for PC and Mac as a VST/AU plugin.