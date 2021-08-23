More

Rhodes releases the first photos of its new electric piano and says it’s “going to blow people’s minds”

Forget digital emulations - this looks like the real deal

New Rhodes electric piano
Just a few weeks since it was confirmed that the Rhodes brand is now under new ownership, it looks like the fledgling company is almost ready to show off its first electric piano.

Anticipation-building photos indicate that this is very much a real Rhodes rather than a digital emulation of some kind, with the vintage look of the classic EPs of yesteryear.

This would make total sense - there’s no point buying a brand like Rhodes and then not trading on its heritage - but it’ll be interesting to see if anything new has been added to the formula.

New Rhodes electric piano

New Rhodes electric piano

New Rhodes electric piano

Word has it that this new Rhodes has been in development for two years at an R&D facility in Leeds, and Dan Goldman, the new Rhodes Chief Product Officer (not to mention demon Rhodes player) is doing nothing to dampen expectations.

“Compared to the old pianos it’s got all the vibe and soul, but everything that wasn’t precisely built has been precisely built and with massive detail,” he says.

“I think it’s the ultimate collision of the vintage world and the modern world. I think what we’ve achieved in the last two years is going to blow people’s minds.”

Our sources indicate that we don’t have long to wait before the big reveal - we’re talking weeks rather than months. You can sign up for direct updates on the Rhodes website.

