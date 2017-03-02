New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2017)

February brought us Valentine's Day, and MusicRadar's guitar team was certainly feeling the love for all the new gear that came its way.

During the last few weeks we have reviewed everything from stunning Fenders to colossal pedals from Way Huge.

Here's a digested look at all the guitar gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in February, starting the Fender Offset Series Mustang 90.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Superb playability at a reasonable price.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Fender Offset Series Mustang 90

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).