New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2017)
Fender Offset Series Mustang 90
February brought us Valentine's Day, and MusicRadar's guitar team was certainly feeling the love for all the new gear that came its way.
During the last few weeks we have reviewed everything from stunning Fenders to colossal pedals from Way Huge.
Here's a digested look at all the guitar gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in February, starting the Fender Offset Series Mustang 90.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Superb playability at a reasonable price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Offset Series Mustang 90
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).
Fender American Professional Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Is this Pro simply a rebranded Standard or an upgrade? For the everyman player, it's the latter.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Professional Telecaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).
Schecter Diamond Series Solo II Special
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For rock and blues, this Schecter is a fine choice.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Diamond Series Solo II Special
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).
Fender American Professional Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While it isn't the most exciting Strat we've ever seen, this Professional model lives up to its name.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Professional Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).
Patrick James Eggle The 96 Carved Top
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a player's guitar, not a museum piece, and we love it all the more for that!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Patrick James Eggle The 96 Carved Top
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).
Teye Super Coyote
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A distinctive guitar that is full-to-the-brim with character.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Teye Super Coyote
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist).
Alvarez Delta 00E/TSB
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A versatile performer that you won't need to take a second mortgage out for.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alvarez Delta 00E/TSB
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).
AXL USA Bel Air
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This guitar reminds us just how valid this platform is for the contemporary player. We hope we're as spritely at that age!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AXL USA Bel Air
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).
Danelectro '59M Spruce
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One for the outsiders, retro enthusiasts, the indie kids who need a little spangle, and for anyone daring to sound different.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro '59M Spruce
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).
Epiphone Inspired By 1966 Century
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A welcome return for a fascinating guitar.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Inspired By 1966 Century
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).
Way Huge Swollen Pickle MkIIS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A welcome update to an-already fine pedal.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Swollen Pickle MkIIS
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).
TC Electronic Rusty Fuzz
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-made pedal that could add something to your chunky powerchords.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Rusty Fuzz
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).
KHDK Scuzz Box
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Another fine pedal from the KHDK guys.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KHDK Scuzz Box
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar).