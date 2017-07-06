New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2017)

Incredible acoustics, cutting-edge pedals, shred-tastic electros... we’ve seen ‘em all here at MusicRadar HQ over the last few weeks.

Here, we take a digested look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site during June. We start with the Avian Ibis Rosewood Deluxe Fan Fret.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“Zoom has delivered a range of great products in the Q series.”

FULL REVIEW: Avian Ibis Rosewood Deluxe Fan Fret

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)