New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2017)
Avian Ibis Rosewood Deluxe Fan Fret
Incredible acoustics, cutting-edge pedals, shred-tastic electros... we’ve seen ‘em all here at MusicRadar HQ over the last few weeks.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site during June. We start with the Avian Ibis Rosewood Deluxe Fan Fret.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
FULL REVIEW: Avian Ibis Rosewood Deluxe Fan Fret
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Supro 1303 Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As boost pedals go, Supro’s Boost offers something different from the norm. Worth checking out.”
FULL REVIEW: Supro 1303 Boost
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Brian May Ukulele
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The only competition in its own niche.”
FULL REVIEW: Brian May Ukulele
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition Heavy Relic El Diablo Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This guitar wants centre stage and a player who’s not scared of going for it. If that’s you, you might’ve found your dream Strat.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition Heavy Relic El Diablo Stratocaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Fender 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb package of tones.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube Fender 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G9511 Style 1 Single-0 Parlour
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An absolute winner at this price.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G9511 Style 1 Single-0 Parlour
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Tanglewood Sundance Performance Pro X70 TE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a pre-seasoned guitar with vibrant tones for the fingerstyle player.”
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood Sundance Performance Pro X70 TE
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Takamine EF740FS-TT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It may have a hint of niche appeal, but this is an instrument well worth investigating.”
FULL REVIEW: Takamine EF740FS-TT
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Professional Jazzmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It might be time to change your opinion on these less feted Fender designs.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Professional Jazzmaster
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow Reclaimed Limited
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An interesting guitar with enough sonic difference to also make it a viable addition to PRS’s bolt-on canon.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow Reclaimed Limited
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Reverend Tricky Gomez RT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can see beyond the classic designs but can’t afford a boutique build, we strongly suggest you check this guitar out.”
FULL REVIEW: Reverend Tricky Gomez RT
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DigiTech FreqOut
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The FreqOut isn’t the first pedal to attempt feedback emulation, but it is the only one to nail it, and that makes it a must-buy in our book.”
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech FreqOut
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Takamine GN75CE-TBK
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The GN75CE-TBK is something of a dark horse; a superb stage guitar if the looks appeal.”
FULL REVIEW: Takamine GN75CE-TBK
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EarthQuaker Devices Night Wire
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An interesting pedal, but one that’s not without the odd flaw.”
FULL REVIEW: EarthQuaker Devices Night Wire
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Moog MF Trem
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A beastly, feature-packed pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: Moog MF Trem
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Cort Manson Stage Series M-Jet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The M-Jet sounds great and plays better, and if you set aside some finishing flaws, you have a serious guitar at a cheerful price.”
FULL REVIEW: Cort Manson Stage Series M-Jet
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gretsch G9521 Style 2 Triple-O Auditorium
Musicradar's verdict:
“A small but mighty guitar that would be great for those in search of a bluesy vintage.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G9521 Style 2 Triple-O Auditorium
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Squier Bullet Mustang HH
Musicradar's verdict:
“For this kind of cash we really can only applaud Squier for the Bullet Mustang HH.”
FULL REVIEW: Squier Bullet Mustang HH
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
LunaStone The Pusher
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A proper tone enricher - just leave it on to sound better or stomp on it for the next level.”
FULL REVIEW: LunaStone The Pusher
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
LunaStone Three Stage Rocket
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Full footswitching flexibility from clean boost to full-on sustaining distortion: all-in-one drive solution.”
FULL REVIEW: LunaStone Three Stage Rocket
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)