Moog MF Trem review

Approaching this beast of a pedal, it helps to have read the manual, as what all the knobs do - and how they react to one another - might not be immediately obvious.

The shape knob allows you to sweep between a slow rise, fast fall setting and the reverse, with a standard optical trem sound lying somewhere in between.

Other than a tone to filter the frequencies being effected, the only other controls are depth and speed.

Phasing and lush uni-vibe style effects are possible, however, and the addition of expression control over speed makes this mode probably the most fun you can have with the pedal.