New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2019)

Rejoice: January is over, and you've finally been paid again. And that can mean only one thing: it's time to go shopping for some new guitar gear.

Here, we've rounded-up all the guitar-related product that was reviewed on MusicRadar in January, starting with the Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Though it may not replace your classic distortion boxes, the Gamechanger Audio Plasma is without doubt startlingly unique, both aesthetically and sonically.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)