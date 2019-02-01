New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2019)
Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal
Rejoice: January is over, and you've finally been paid again. And that can mean only one thing: it's time to go shopping for some new guitar gear.
Here, we've rounded-up all the guitar-related product that was reviewed on MusicRadar in January, starting with the Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Though it may not replace your classic distortion boxes, the Gamechanger Audio Plasma is without doubt startlingly unique, both aesthetically and sonically.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Line 6 HX Stomp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It's not as flexible on-the-fly as its larger forebears, but the HX Stomp offers a staggering number of tones from a pedalboard-friendly package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 HX Stomp
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Source Audio True Spring Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Although this pedal is perfect for surf instrumentals and Spaghetti Western/spy movie soundtracks, the True Spring goes beyond genres to provide a spring reverb and tremolo experience that adds vintage flavour to any amp.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Source Audio True Spring Reverb
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Performer Telecaster Hum
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There’s little here to disappoint thanks to some nice upgrades and a welcome price tag.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Performer Telecaster Hum
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Performer Stratocaster HSS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The last thing we thought we needed was another Strat, but this American Performer got under our skin and got the majority of our play time.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Performer Stratocaster HSS
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Performer Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The last thing we thought we needed was another Strat, but this American Performer got under our skin and got the majority of our play time. Enough said.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Performer Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Thorpy FX The Dane
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A deceptively useful, well-executed pedal.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thorpy FX The Dane
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
G&L CLF Research Skyhawk
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Put simply, an extremely likeable guitar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G&L CLF Research Skyhawk
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Smitty Custom Guitars Model 3
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fantastic build. You really should experience this.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 3
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha LLX26C AREII
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The LLX is probably the most well behaved and sweetly voiced dreadnought we’ve encountered in recent years.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha LLX26C AREII
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Some of the coolest sounds you’ll hear; a jangle monster but with enough bite for blues/classic rock.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha LS26 ARE II
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fine instrument, just watch out for that price tag.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha LS26 ARE II
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
G&L Fullerton Deluxe Comanche
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Excellent build with more of a nod to Leo’s finest moment.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G&L Fullerton Deluxe Comanche
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez Artwood Vintage AVD11 Thermo Aged
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This affordable thermally treated acoustic certainly has the looks, but all-solid models still have the tonal edge.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Artwood Vintage AVD11 Thermo Aged
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)