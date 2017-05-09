New gear galore: The hottest drum products coming your way

There’s no time for rest in the drum world.

We have recently brought you massess of new gear inveiled at the NAMM and Musikmesse shows, but here we present even more stunning new products coming your way this year. We kick off with…

Yamaha 50th Anniversary Kits

From the Recording Custom to the YESS mounting system, Yamaha has packed a lot into its 50 innovative years of drum building and design.

To mark the half-century, the celebrated drum company has released a pair of limited edition Absolute Hybrid maple kits in striking finishes. Shells will feature either Birdseye maple in an amber sunburst finish or curly maple in an antique natural finish, and each set will be adorned with gold lugs and a laser-cut 50th anniversary badge.