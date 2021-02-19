New Gary Moore album to feature previously unreleased material

Released on 30 April to mark ten years since Gary Moore's passing, the album How Blue Can You Get will collect unreleased material and alternate song versions from the iconic guitarist's storied career.

The first to be aired is a previously unreleased original, the ballad In My Dreams that should please fans of his classics Still Got The Blues and Parisienne Walkways.

Alongside another previously unreleased song Looking At Your Picture will be versions of Memphis Slim's Steppin' Out, Elmore James's Done Somebody Wrong and Freddie King's I'm Tore Down. The title track for the Provogue / Mascot Label Group release is a seven-minute version of the BB King original.

