Rig tour: Me And That Man's Adam 'Nergal' Darski shows us his Gretsch guitars

If you're familiar with Adam 'Nergal' Darksi from his crushing death metal tones with Behemoth, the sight of the guitarist / vocalist with Gretsch Black and White Falcon guitars may be something of a shock. But if you've heard his other band, Me And That Man, the choice makes perfect sense.

Here he talks us through his very different rig, that also features Peavey amplification, but there's one crossover at least; his signature KHDK LCFR overdrive / boost pedal released earlier this year works "beautifully" for MATM's Americana rockabilly sound too.

Bassist and synth player Matteo Bassoli has an even simpler rig to show us too; even his tuner is combined with the wireless system receiver for maximum efficiency, alongside an always-on boost from SansAmp Bass Driver and distortion from an MXR Bass DI.

(Image credit: Oskar Szramka)

Me And That Man release their new album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol 2 on 19 November via Napalm Records. Preorder here.

The album features guest appearances including Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Devin Townsend, Hank Von Hell (ex-Turbonegro), Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden, Wolfsbane), Kristoffer Rygg (Ulver), David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel, Vltimas), Amalie Bruun (Myrkur), Abbath (ex-Immortal).

