Nergal’s top 5 tips for guitarists

Some ideas refuse to quit. Nergal is renowned as the ESP-wielding, foundation-abusing, demi-god frontman of Polish blackened death metal band Behemoth, but back in the late-90s he fronted a hard rock/blues-based group dubbed Wolverine.

That band – somewhat ironically, given their name – would not last, a side effect of Behemoth’s success, but the idea did. Now, with the help of British musician John Porter, Nergal’s revived his cleaner - albeit still thoroughly dark - side under the moniker Me And That Man.

It takes me ages to complete songs for Behemoth. This was very refreshing and revitalising in many ways

“I had this idea fixed in my head to start – I still don’t know how to define what we do – but let’s call it a ‘non-metal’ album,” he says. “It was meant to be guitar-based, with no screaming. I kind of sensed that John was the man that I could go head-to-head with and do something credible and that was going to make sense.”

The two artists had both previously appeared on Polish musician Maciej Maleńczuk’s cover of Jimmy Webb’s The Highwayman (as recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson), but had not met before Nergal put the call in.

“He was very curious,” explains Nergal. “He’s not a metal fan, but he was aware of an artist named Nergal and he knew that the band was controversial. It’s not his music, it’s not what he feels, but he appreciates that.

“We just ended up talking about Bukowski and literature and we jammed Shaman Blues, the first song that I brought to it. He started laying over vocals and I was already blown away. I wasn’t expecting him to be that fast and he just started improvising and singing along. We were like, ‘OK, we got a song!’

I just tried to keep it simple: just a good amp - a vintage Vox - and a Gretsch White Falcon

“For me, it was all so new because it takes me ages to complete songs for Behemoth. It’s such a long process and it’s super demanding and exhausting, so it was cool to see a new quality to that. It was very refreshing and revitalising in many ways.”

The effort resulted in the duo’s debut album My Church Is Black, a collection for which the word ‘brooding’ does not quite do justice. Think vampiric gothic Americana with extra teeth and you're someway there. It’s a sound that combines Nick Cave, latter-period Cash and a heavy hint of Waits-ian menace.

“We recorded everything live,” adds Nergal. “It was just guitar, cable and amp. I just tried to keep it simple: just a good amp - a vintage Vox - and a Gretsch White Falcon. There’s magic in that guitar, I love it. It totally suits the vibe, the genre and the aesthetics of Me And That Man perfectly.”

It’s fair to say that Nergal’s always been a charismatic character and an insightful interview but the project has left him reinvigorated and, on the evidence of our talk, somewhat philosophical about the creative process. We took the chance to go deeper on Nergal’s thoughts on playing, writing and bottling lightning…

