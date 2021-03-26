KHDK Electronics dials LCFR for Lucifer as it unveils a signature overdrive/boost pedal for Behemoth's Nergal

KHDK Electronics has unveiled the LCFR signature overdrive/boost pedal for Behemoth frontman and guitarist Nergal.

The circuit was designed by KHDK's Antonin Salva and put through its paces in the studio as the Polish extreme metal institution tracked the follow-up to 2018's I Loved You At Your Darkest, with the album slated for release in autumn.

The enclosure is typically necro, designed with Behemoth's in-house designer Bartek, and is matt black with silkscreened wings and bronze detail and text to match the dials.

There are controls for Gain, Volume, Bass and Treble, and a footswitch to engage/bypass the effect. Other than that, there is not too much to go on save for a teaser video below, which is quite literally a teaser with no sounds from the pedal itself.

David Karon, co-founder of KHDK Electronics with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, said that “Nergal is nothing if not a man who pushes the envelope and since he and Behemoth are strongly visual, I knew that the LCFR pedal would be an absolute standout piece.“

(Image credit: KHDK Electronics)

While he didn't go into specifics on his blog post announcing the pedal, he did say that the stompbox was integral to nailing Nergal's searing rhythm guitar tone.

“The LCFR tone is one of the key components of the signature Behemoth tone,“ wrote Karon. “The sound in Nergal's mind was an overdrive for his high-gain amp to tighten his tone and make his sound aggressive and radical.“

The LCFR is limited to 333 units and arrives in a deluxe box with handmade paper or some such.

In other words, like Scott Ian's SGT D preamp/boost, the LCFR is sure to be a collector's item and if you want to avoid scalpers hoovering up limited edition pedals such as this and selling them online for inordinate prices, you best be quick on the draw when the pedal goes on sale this coming Sunday 28 March 2020.

A Sunday, the day of Our Lord? How very on-brand, Nergal... See KHDK for more details.