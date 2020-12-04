Add some stomp, stomp, stomp in your riffs with the KHDK Electronics Scott Ian SGT D boost/preamp

KHDK Electronics has put the stomp into the stompbox with a signature boost/preamp pedal for Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian – or rather for SGT D, his cigar-chewing alter-ego from his mid-80s crossover thrash project Stormtroopers Of Death.

The SGT D is limited to 250 units worldwide and comes in an enclosure illustrated by Kurz Daniel. As Scott Ian/SGT D notes, the LED lights up the end of SGT D's cigar when the effect is engaged. Let's say he has an attention to SGT D-tail... And then quickly move on.

We're not expecting subtlety here. The SGT 2 is designed to push your amp hard into distortion, and help add some muscle to your chug. There are two parts to the pedal – a boost section, which operates as a pre-distortion EQ control and is based on the TC Electronic Booster, Line Driver and Distortion that Ian favoured in the early 80s.

There are controls for Boost, Bass, and Treble. This boost section feeds into an amp section, which should have a distinct whiff of the Marshall JCM800 about it, with a 3-band EQ, Volume and Gain controls.

Each section has its own footswitch and can be used independently or together. Consider it a tactical strike against rhythm guitar tone that fails to move the needle and rouse the troops.

Priced $249, the SGT D is available direct from KHDK Electronics.