Anthrax's Scott Ian: 10 albums that blew my mind

The phrase ‘living the dream’ is a little overused these days. But for Scott Ian, it seems the only appropriate way of describing his current support slot with Iron Maiden.

“If it wasn’t for Maiden, I don’t know if we would have had Anthrax,” acknowledges thrash metal’s rhythm king, without a hint of overstatement. So, for a guitarist who grew up hero worshipping the British legends, getting to play to crowds of up to 60,000 fervid South Americans a night as part of their support band is very special.

Anthrax were even flying between gigs with the band in Maiden’s special Ed Force One piloted by Bruce Dickson, until the 747 was temporarily grounded in Chile earlier this month, following an unfortunate runway collision with a tow truck. But Scott can at least thank the country’s Santiago stop for giving him one of the greatest gig experiences of his career so far…

“For us to get to play a show in Chile for 60,000 people opening for Maiden… the most we’ve ever played to in Chile before is probably 8,000 people headlining, so add on another 52,000! It really ramps it up, and then to get to see Maiden as a fan in front of their best audience was also kind of like a transcendent experience. I got to see one of my favourite bands in front of that crowd.”

It’s a fitting momentum for the thrash icons, who have been enjoying rude creative health since 2011’s comeback, Worship Music. The band have been airing two songs (Evil Twin and Breathing Lightning) from recently released follow-up, For All Kings, at these shows, and fans can expect more of the new material to be added for headline shows later this year. But choosing the cuts for his 10 album selection is a trickier subject to tackle with Scott.

“I don’t have a top 10 records list, because what’s the point of a top 10 albums list?” he reasons. “I like a thousand albums, I like a hundred-thousand albums…”

Here, then, are just 10 of many that have had an impact on the guitarist over the years.

For All Kings is available now on Nuclear Blast.

